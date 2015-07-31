By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, July 31 Fear of increased volatility
in the U.S. stock market and the growing proximity of a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike helped boost options trading volume
in July, sending it to the highest level since October.
The total volume of trading in U.S.-listed equity and index
options looks set to rise to about 387 million contracts in
July, up 16 percent over June, according to a Reuters analysis
of data from options clearinghouse OCC.
Average daily trading volume in July surged to 17.3 million
contracts, the highest since January.
The last time options trading volumes had jumped higher was
in October, when market volatility spiked to close to a
three-year high.
The latest surge in the trading volume appears to be linked
to hedging demand ahead of the looming rate hike, strategists
said.
"Since the financial crisis, options volume on a monthly
basis has been a direct function of demand for hedges," said
Jared Woodard, equity derivatives strategist at BGC Partners in
New York.
In July, traders in the options market were focused on key
economic reports that could give clues to the timing of the
prospective hike, and appeared to be buying up options that
expire over the next several months, he said.
Some increased hedging earlier in July on concerns related
to the Greek debt crisis and a stock market rout in China also
helped boost options trading volumes for the month, he said.
The strength in trading volume is also tied to relatively
low levels of market volatility. While expectations for wild
market gyrations were high at the beginning of the year,
volatility has remained low for the most part.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the market's favored
barometer of volatility, has had some sharp spikes this year but
has had some equally quick retreats. On Friday, the index was up
4 percent at 12.62, just a little higher than its 2015 low of
11.71, touched on July 20.
"The low volatility levels seem like a very good entry point
to be long volatility," Michael Purves, head of equity
derivatives research at Weeden & Co, said.
Investors expect the run-up to a rate hike and the hike
itself to lead to increased volatility in financial markets.
VIX options were particularly busy in July with trading
volume surging to nearly 28 million contracts, the highest for
any month this year.
The imminent rate hike also bodes well for options trading
volume for the rest of the year, strategists said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)