* TCG BDC Inc- announced that it plans to make an initial public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock
NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. short-term interest rate futures held earlier gains on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke made remarks suggesting the central bank is open to offering more policy easing but offered no details.
The December 2014 futures on federal funds were last up 0.5 basis point at 99.69. They implied traders see about a 24 percent the Fed would raise short-term rates at the end of 2014.
* Tiger Management Llc reports 5.68 percent passive stake in T2 biosystems Inc as of may 25 - sec filing Source text -http://bit.ly/2sx5Zjp Further company coverage: