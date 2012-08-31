NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. short-term interest rate futures held earlier gains on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke made remarks suggesting the central bank is open to offering more policy easing but offered no details.

The December 2014 futures on federal funds were last up 0.5 basis point at 99.69. They implied traders see about a 24 percent the Fed would raise short-term rates at the end of 2014.