* Bernanke supports view of longer low-rate period

* Dec 2014 fed funds contract highest since early Aug

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke made remarks suggesting the U.S. central bank is open to offering more policy easing but offered no details.

His highly anticipated speech at a symposium of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, reinforced the view the Fed will do more to keep interest rates low to help an economy stuck with high unemployment and facing risks from the euro zone debt crisis.

"The Fed has easing on its mind. They might extend its low-rate pledge into 2015," said Tom Graff, portfolio manager at Brown Advisory in Baltimore.

The Fed has pledged it would keep short-term rates near zero until at least the end of 2014.

The December 2014 futures on federal funds were last up 1.5 basis points at 99.71, its highest level in almost a month. They implied traders see about a 16 percent chance the Fed would raise short-term rates at the end of 2014.