NEW YORK Oct 9 Short-term U.S. interest rates futures were mostly higher early Thursday as traders now see the Federal Reserve will more likely raise policy rates in the fourth quarter in 2015 following a perceived dovish set of minutes on its recent policy meeting.

The minutes of the Sept. 16-17 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, suggested concerns about the impact of a strengthening U.S. dollar and weakening economic prospects in Europe and Asia on the domestic economy, which traders reckon might delay when the Fed raises interest rates.

Most Wall Street economists polled last week by Reuters forecast June 2015 for a Fed "lift-off" on interest rates following encouraging September data on jobs growth.

"The market is trying to price out the first hike from mid-2015 to sometime later. The market is really running with the idea that the Fed might not raise rates in all of 2015," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW Group in Los Angeles.

September 2015 fed funds futures was last up half a basis point at 99.650 after hitting a contract high of 99.685 earlier which implied an interest rate of 0.315 percent for banks to borrow each other's excess reserves overnight almost a year from now.

According to the CME FedWatch, which calculates traders' rate expectations based on the CME fed funds contracts, traders priced in a 60 percent chance that the Fed would raise rates in September 2015, down from 64.5 percent at Wednesday's close.

A month ago, the September 2015 contract suggested traders priced in an 86 percent chance of a Fed rate increase.

The November 2015 fed funds contract was up 1 basis point at 99.495 for an implied interest rate of 0.505 percent, compared with the Fed's current target range of zero to 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Meredith Mazzilli)