* Wall Street's bond holdings swell under Fed program
* Overnight repo rate seen rising
* Higher intraday loan rate also seen as a factor
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 19 Wall Street firms are finding
it more expensive to fund their holdings of more than $100
billion in short-dated U.S. government securities and if the
Federal Reserve doubles down on its efforts to keep long-term
interest rates low, it could pinch those firms more.
There are pressures coming from several directions, the main
one being the Fed's Operation Twist stimulus program. This is
due to expire in less than two weeks but some say the central
bank could decide to extend it at a policy meeting that ends on
Wednesday.
Analysts say another factor is BNY Mellon Corp.'s
increase in charges for credit associated with some Treasuries
trading, a decision made as part of an industry drive to reduce
reliance on borrowing for routine purchases.
Operation Twist involves the Fed buying $400 billion in
longer-dated Treasuries in the open market, with these purchases
funded by selling comparable amounts from its holdings of
short-dated government debt.
Since the program began last October, the 21 U.S. primary
dealers, the Wall Street firms that do business directly with
the Fed, have been stuck with some of the short-dated Treasuries
they bought from the Fed. Primary dealers have to take part in
Fed operations and need to raise money for those purchases.
Consequently, the dealers' need to finance their growing
holdings of Treasuries has driven up their borrowing costs.
"As their balance sheets have ballooned, their funding rate
has risen," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los
Angeles, which manages $128 billion.
If the Fed extends Operation Twist, dealers will likely have
to absorb more Treasuries and borrow more to fund them, adding
to their expenses.
"That risks their funding rate going up further," Barker
said.
As of June 6, U.S. primary dealers held a combined $110
billion in Treasury bills plus regular and inflation government
securities that mature in three years or less. Back in October,
their net holdings of these securities were close to nil,
according to New York Fed data.
In the meantime, their holdings of Treasuries that mature in
six years and longer were $12 billion in early June, down
slightly from $15 billion back in October.
During this period, the overnight interest rate on
repurchase agreements, a key source of funding for Wall Street
and others, has at times almost tripled.
The overnight rate on repos backed by Treasuries that
dealers pledge as collateral to banks, money market funds and
other cash lenders was about 0.10 percent early last October. It
was about 0.18 percent early Tuesday after jumping to 0.28
percent late last week.
Money funds and other cash investors have refrained from
raising their repo exposure due to the relative low yield on
repos and possible downgrades of Wall Street banks by Moody's
Investors Service before the end of June, analysts said.
INTRADAY CREDIT FEE RISE
One factor that some market participants blamed for high
repo rates is BNY Mellon Corp raising its fee on intraday
loans that back Treasuries trades.
BNY Mellon and JPMorgan Chase clear the majority of
Treasuries trades each day. They extend intraday credit until
buyers come up with the cash to pay for the bonds.
A Wall Street firm pays the clearing banks for the loans
which could last a fraction of a second to several hours. The
firm does not use the daylight overdraft if it has enough cash
in its account with the clearing bank.
This type of short-term credit is comparable to a bank's
overdraft protection on a checking account.
On May 1, BNY Mellon increased its fee on its intraday
credit or daylight overdraft by 0.06 percentage point to clear
Treasuries transactions, BNY Mellon spokesman Kevin Heine said.
"That's an increase in cost given where rates are," said
Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading
at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
The increase could make it unattractive for dealers to seek
intraday financing for their Treasuries holdings, analysts said.
Some traders, however, downplayed the fee increase as
miniscule and attributed the elevated borrowing rate primarily
on the tremendous spike in short-term Treasuries that dealers
are now holding as a result of Operation Twist.
"That has nothing to do with your funding," Raymond
Gilmartin, head of repo trading with the Bank of Nova Scotia in
New York, said of BNY's intraday fee increase.
A JPMorgan spokewoman said the bank had not increased its
daylight overdraft fee on Treasuries trade.
SYSTEMIC RISK OF INTRADAY CREDIT
BNY Mellon's decision to raise its intraday credit fee is
part of a broader industry move since the 2007-2009 global
credit crisis. Urged by regulators, the industry has been trying
to safeguard the financial system from the kind of credit
squeeze that accompanied the collapse of Bear Stearns and Lehman
Brothers in 2008.
The Tri-Party Repo Infrastructure Reform Task Force, a Wall
Street group sponsored by the Fed, has cited an over-reliance on
intraday loans in general and has said reducing them would
protect the system from wider losses in the event of market
disruption. The task force was created in 2009 to lessen
systemic risk to the market for dealer financing.
BNY Mellon and JPMorgan also clear tri-party repos and make
intraday loans on them.
"We are working hard to implement the recommendations from
the Task Force to achieve the practical elimination of intra-day
credit. The increase for daylight overdraft is consistent with
that goal," BNY Mellon spokesman Heine said.
Heine did not offer details on how the increase affected the
fee structures for various customers.