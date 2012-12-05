US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
NEW YORK Dec 5 U.S stocks mostly climbed in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials up 1 percent, led by gains in Caterpillar and The Travelers, while weakness in the technology sector was muted by strength in financials.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 130.72 points, or 1.01 percent, to 13,082.50. The S&P 500 gained 8.05 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,415.10. But the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.03 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,990.66.
