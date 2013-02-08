NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with the Nasdaq rising 1 percent, putting it within close reach of a 12-year high.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 47.66 points, or 0.34 percent, to 13,991.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 7.47 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,516.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.23 points, or 0.96 percent, at 3,195.37.

If the Nasdaq rises above 3,196.93, it would be the highest level since November 2000.