UPDATE 1-India's RCom shares rise after debt deal with lenders
* Bank-led restructuring possible if deals not clinched (Updates with analyst quote, background)
NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks extended their decline on Wednesday, with the Dow industrials briefly down 1 percent, weighed by a sharp retreat in shares of Chevron and Alcoa.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 125.20 points, or 0.93 percent, to 13,348.33. The S&P 500 lost 9.04 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,432.44. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to 3,050.04.
* Bank-led restructuring possible if deals not clinched (Updates with analyst quote, background)
By Chris Thomas June 5 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday tracking gains in U.S. equities that closed at record levels on Friday despite a tepid jobs report and shrugging off a third militant attack in Britain in less than three months. In Asia, however, stocks were subdued as the attacks in London that killed at least seven people and wounded 48 spooked investors. "I think, generally, there still seems to be an underlying interest towards emerging markets/A