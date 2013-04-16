Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 up 1 percent, buoyed by strong earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson, and after inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve's stimulus will stay in place.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 124.64 points or 0.85 percent, to 14,723.84. The S&P 500 gained 16.07 points or 1.04 percent, to 1,568.43. The Nasdaq Composite added 36.06 points or 1.12 percent, to 3,252.55.
On Monday, the three major U.S. stock indexes posted their largest daily percentage declines since early November.
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
BENGALURU, India, April 11 A small Indian company launched on Tuesday a blood test to detect a wide range of cancers at a fraction of the cost of similar diagnostics available in the United States.