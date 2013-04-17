US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday, with the top equity indexes down more than 1 percent after a batch of disappointing earnings reports and another drop in commodity prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 148.6 points or 1.01 percent, to 14,608.18, the S&P 500 lost 22.09 points or 1.4 percent, to 1,552.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.61 points or 1.76 percent, to 3,207.02.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.