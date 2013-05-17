NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks extended gains in late trading on Friday, with the S&P 500 up 1 percent and at a fresh record high, led by growth sectors after upbeat data encouraged investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122.67 points or 0.81 percent, to 15,355.89, the S&P 500 gained 16.67 points or 1.01 percent, to 1,667.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.96 points or 0.92 percent, to 3,497.21.