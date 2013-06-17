BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.3149 pct
* RBI says makes partial allotment of 1.63 percent on 30 bids at 91-day tbill auction
NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stocks extended gains on Monday, with each of the major indexes up more than 1 percent, amid expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to support the economic recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 169.51 points, or 1.12 percent, to 15,239.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 16.61 points, or 1.02 percent, to 1,643.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 34.92 points, or 1.02 percent, to 3,458.47.
May 31 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,379.0 55,158.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of t