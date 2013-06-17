NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stocks extended gains on Monday, with each of the major indexes up more than 1 percent, amid expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to support the economic recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 169.51 points, or 1.12 percent, to 15,239.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 16.61 points, or 1.02 percent, to 1,643.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 34.92 points, or 1.02 percent, to 3,458.47.