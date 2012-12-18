NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq up more than 1 percent, on hopes Washington was moving closer to a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff."

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 85.62 points, or 0.65 percent, to 13,321.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 11.77 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,442.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 30.29 points, or 1.01 percent, to 3,040.90.