NEW YORK, April 18 The Nasdaq Composite briefly fell more than 1 percent on Thursday after data showed future economic activity fell in March for the first time in seven months and the pace of factory activity growth in the mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly slowed.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 62.71 points or 0.43 percent, to 14,555.88, the S&P 500 lost 7.88 points or 0.51 percent, to 1,544.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.67 points or 0.71 percent, to 3,182.01.