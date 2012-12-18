US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 Index up more than 1 percent to a two-month high as "fiscal cliff" negotiations appeared to advance in Congress.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 122.32 points, or 0.92 percent, to 13,357.71. The S&P 500 gained 16.58 points, or 1.16 percent, to 1,446.94. The Nasdaq Composite added 43.50 points, or 1.44 percent, to 3,054.10.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)