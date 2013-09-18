BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. stocks rallied to a record high on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve surprised investors by saying it would not begin to cut its bond-buying program that has been a driving force behind Wall Street's climb of more than 20 percent this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 172.09 points or 1.11 percent, to 15,701.82, the S&P 500 gained 23.71 points or 1.39 percent, to 1,728.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.207 points or 1.1 percent, to 3,786.906.
After a mostly quiet session leading up the announcement, major indexes jumped more than 1 percent after the central bank said it would continue buying bonds at an $85 billion monthly pace for now.
Market participants had largely been expecting the central bank to begin a withdrawal of the bond-buying program by about $10 billion a month.
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says wins EPC contract of INR 7.11 billion for a road project in Tamil Nadu
Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Av