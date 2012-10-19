BRIEF-Tata Motors announces resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle)
* Says resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite down 1 percent in the wake of disappointing results from Microsoft and Google.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 103.10 points, or 0.76 percent, to 13,445.84. The S&P 500 dropped 10.18 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,447.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.10 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,042.77.
* Tried to negotiate for renewal of agreement with Juhu , Vile Parle, Ghatkopar gyms but still have not been renewed.