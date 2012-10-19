NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday, with major indexes down more than 1 percent, after disappointing results from Microsoft and General Electric.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 136.75 points, or 1.01 percent, to 13,412.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 15.42 points, or 1.06 percent, to 1,441.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 45.75 points, or 1.49 percent, to 3,027.12.