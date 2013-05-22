NEW YORK May 22 U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday, with both the Dow and briefly S&P 500 rising 1 percent after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indication that the central bank would retreat from its latest round of bond buying.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.18 points, or 0.80 percent, to 15,510.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 14.64 points, or 0.88 percent, to 1,683.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.47 points, or 0.64 percent, to 3,524.59.