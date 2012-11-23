NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with all three key indexes climbing 1 percent, as technology shares led the way in thin trading ahead of an early, post-Thanksgiving close for equity markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 133.01 points, or 1.04 percent, to 12,969.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 14.52 points, or 1.04 percent, to 1,405.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 36.11 points, or 1.23 percent, to 2,962.67.