NEW YORK, Sept 27 The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1
percent on Thursday, outperforming other major U.S. equity
indexes, led by a gain of nearly 2 percent in Apple shares after
three days of declines.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.48 points,
or 0.47 percent, to 13,475.99. The S&P 500 gained 10.98
points, or 0.77 percent, to 1,444.30. The Nasdaq Composite
added 32.46 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,126.16.
The broader market advanced on hopes that the Chinese
government would take steps to bolster the world's
second-largest economy.