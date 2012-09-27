NEW YORK, Sept 27 The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1 percent on Thursday, outperforming other major U.S. equity indexes, led by a gain of nearly 2 percent in Apple shares after three days of declines.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.48 points, or 0.47 percent, to 13,475.99. The S&P 500 gained 10.98 points, or 0.77 percent, to 1,444.30. The Nasdaq Composite added 32.46 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,126.16.

The broader market advanced on hopes that the Chinese government would take steps to bolster the world's second-largest economy.