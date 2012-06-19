NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rallied further on Tuesday, with the major indexes up about 1 percent on hopes that the Federal Reserve's policy meeting will agree on extending stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 123.10 points, or 0.97 percent, to 12,864.92. The S&P 500 Index gained 14.41 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,359.19. The Nasdaq Composite added 36.39 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,931.72.