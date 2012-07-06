NEW YORK, July 6 Major U.S. stock indexes fell 1 percent in morning trading on Friday as data showing the U.S. economy added less jobs than expected in June weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 132.83 points, or 1.03 percent, to 12,763.84. The S&P 500 Index dropped 13.80 points, or 1.01 percent, to 1,353.78. The Nasdaq Composite lost 33.87 points, or 1.14 percent, to 2,942.25.