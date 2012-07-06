UPDATE 1-India's 10-yr bond rallies on less hawkish central bank
* Bank shares hit record high; RBI lowers key bond lever (Adds quote, details, background)
NEW YORK, July 6 Major U.S. stock indexes fell 1 percent in morning trading on Friday as data showing the U.S. economy added less jobs than expected in June weighed on investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 132.83 points, or 1.03 percent, to 12,763.84. The S&P 500 Index dropped 13.80 points, or 1.01 percent, to 1,353.78. The Nasdaq Composite lost 33.87 points, or 1.14 percent, to 2,942.25.
* Bank shares hit record high; RBI lowers key bond lever (Adds quote, details, background)
MUMBAI, June 7 GDF International will sell its entire 10 percent stake in India's Petronet LNG Ltd in block trades on Thursday for up to $512 million, according to a deal term sheet.