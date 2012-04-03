US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW YORK, April 3 The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 briefly fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as traders digested minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting that showed the Fed appeared less keen to launch additional stimulus measures.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 123.74 points, or 0.93 percent, to 13,140.75, after hitting a session low at 13,131.21. The S&P 500 Index fell 13.00 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,406.04, after touching an intraday low at 1,404.62. The Nasdaq Composite lost 18.70 points, or 0.60 percent, to 3,101.00.
