US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks extended losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 falling below its 50-day moving average for the first time since Dec. 21.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.89 points, or 0.94 percent, at 12,807.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 15.55 points, or 1.13 percent, at 1,366.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.30 points, or 1.19 percent, at 3,010.78.
