NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks sharply extended declines on Friday, with the Nasdaq tumbling 2 percent as earnings from General Electric and Microsoft renewed worries about corporate profits, dragging down the technology and industrial sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 170.87 points, or 1.26 percent, to 13,378.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 20.33 points, or 1.40 percent, to 1,437.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 61.61 points, or 2.00 percent, to 3,011.26.