NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stock index futures added to gains after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said growth risks are on the downside and should be contained by effective policymaker action.

S&P 500 futures rose 7.8 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 48 points and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 13.75 points.