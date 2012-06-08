NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday after expectations of global monetary easing failed to materialize, leaving investors to chew over the slowing global economy and Europe's ongoing debt saga.

* In a reminder of the banking crisis facing Spain, the governor of the Bank of Spain said severe financing problems would be extremely dangerous in the medium term.

* S&P 500 futures fell 7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 37 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 5.50 points.