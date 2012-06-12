US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 12 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose more than 1 percent in late trading in Tuesday, staging a comeback rally as volatile Spanish bond yields came off earlier highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 157.77 points, or 1.27 percent, at 12,569.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.59 points, or 1.11 percent, at 1,323.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 31.83 points, or 1.13 percent, at 2,841.56.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.