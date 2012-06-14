NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks extended gains in late session trading on Thursday after G20 officials told Reuters that central banks are preparing for coordinated action to provide liquidity if needed after the Greek election this weekend.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 169.57 points, or 1.36 percent, at 12,665.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.75 points, or 1.12 percent, at 1,329.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.43 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,834.04.