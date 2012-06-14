GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks extended gains in late session trading on Thursday after G20 officials told Reuters that central banks are preparing for coordinated action to provide liquidity if needed after the Greek election this weekend.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 169.57 points, or 1.36 percent, at 12,665.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.75 points, or 1.12 percent, at 1,329.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.43 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,834.04.
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
CAIRO/QUETTA, Pakistan June 8 Islamic State has killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province last month, the militant group's Amaq news agency said on Thursday, in a blow to Islamabad's efforts to safeguard Chinese workers.