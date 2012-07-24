BRIEF-Prakash Industries allotts 3.mln shares on conversion of FCCB
* Says allotted 3.7 million equity shares on conversion of FCCB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 24 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq index futures fell on Tuesday after Apple Inc's quarterly revenue missed Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down almost 6 percent in extended trade.
S&P 500 futures fell 7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 26 points.
* Says allotted 3.7 million equity shares on conversion of FCCB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Uday S Kotak as executive vice chairman and MD