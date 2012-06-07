US STOCKS-Comey relief buoys Wall Street; energy falls with crude
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks pared steep gains on Thursday after prepared remarks from Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke showed the Fed was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mount, but he offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 105.58 points, or 0.85 percent, to 12,520.37. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.08 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,324.21. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.80 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,860.52. Major indexes rose more than 1 percent shortly after the open.
Softening economic data of late had raised hopes for more action to support the economy from the U.S. central bank.
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in energy shares after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not include any big surprise about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year's U.S. presidential election.