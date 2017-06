NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. stocks pared gains after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to explicitly signal any monetary easing was imminent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 78.98 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,079.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.92 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,405.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.97 points, or 0.23 percent, at 3,055.68.