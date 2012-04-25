NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks added slightly to gains on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 touching its session high as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed remains prepared to take additional balance sheet actions if the economy needs it.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 53.28 points, or 0.41 percent, to 13,054.84. The S&P 500 Index gained 15.72 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,387.69. The Nasdaq Composite rose 61.41 points, or 2.07 percent, to 3,023.01.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were higher earlier in the session, a day after Apple's blowout quarter further increased optimism in an earnings season that has far outstripped expectations.

Stocks clung to gains after the Fed repeated its promise to leave interest rates on hold until at least late 2014 while giving few clues into whether it might supply additional stimulus later this year.