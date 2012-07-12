NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stock index futures
briefly pared losses on Thursday after data showed fewer
Americans filed for unemployment insurance in the latest week
than Wall Street expected.
Futures were still lower as the global economic picture
remained on shaky ground and minutes from the latest Federal
Open Market Committee meeting indicated more stimulus is
unlikely in the near future.
S&P 500 futures fell 9.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 78
points and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 15.5 points.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
26,000 to a seasonally adjusted 350,000, the lowest since March
2008.