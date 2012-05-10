Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The Dow and the S&P 500 eked out a slim gain on Thursday as investors dipped back into the market after a weak stretch, but a disappointing outlook from tech bellwether Cisco Systems and caution about Europe limited gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 19.98 points, or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 12,855.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 3.41 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,357.99. But the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 1.07 points, or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 2,933.64.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch)