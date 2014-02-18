Traders stand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday, following Wall Street's biggest weekly gain of the year, as merger activity boosted confidence that there is value in the market even as the S&P 500 nears a record high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.99 points or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 16,130.40. The S&P 500 gained 2.13 points or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,840.76. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.758 points or 0.68 percent, to close unofficially at 4,272.783.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)