NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007, after jobs and manufacturing data showed the economy's recovery remains on track.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 149.21 points, or 1.08 percent, at 14,009.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.05 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,513.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.97 points, or 1.18 percent, at 3,179.10.