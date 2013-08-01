NEW YORK Aug 1 The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 rising above 1,700 after strong data on jobs and the services sector and as central banks said they would keep monetary stimulus in place.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 126.95 points or 0.82 percent, to 15,626.49, the S&P 500 gained 21.09 points or 1.25 percent, to 1,706.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.37 points or 1.36 percent, to 3,675.74.