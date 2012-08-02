US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 90.97 points, or 0.70 percent, at 12,880.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.11 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,365.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.44 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,909.77.
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories