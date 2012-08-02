NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 90.97 points, or 0.70 percent, at 12,880.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.11 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,365.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.44 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,909.77.