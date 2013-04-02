BRIEF-Autolite India approves conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, though off their session highs, with increased payment rates for some health insurers boosting the sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.16 points, or 0.61 percent, at 14,662.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.07 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,570.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.69 points, or 0.48 percent, at 3,254.86.
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee