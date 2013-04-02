NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, though off their session highs, with increased payment rates for some health insurers boosting the sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.16 points, or 0.61 percent, at 14,662.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.07 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,570.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.69 points, or 0.48 percent, at 3,254.86.