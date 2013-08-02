NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Friday after data showed the jobless rate fell in July but U.S. hiring slowed, which could make the Federal Reserve more cautious about scaling back its stimulus plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.11 points or 0.19 percent, to 15,657.13, the S&P 500 gained 2.73 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,709.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.84 points or 0.38 percent, to 3,689.59.