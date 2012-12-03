NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. stocks struggled to extend the previous week's gains, dropping on Monday as disappointing U.S. factory numbers curbed optimism over China's economic growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.98 points, or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 12,965.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 6.72 points, or 0.47 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,409.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 8.04 points, or 0.27 percent, to close unofficially at 3,002.20.