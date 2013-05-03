NEW YORK May 3 The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after an unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased concerns about an economic slowdown.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.23 points, or 0.95 percent, at 14,972.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.76 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,614.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.01 points, or 1.14 percent, at 3,378.63.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 gained 2 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 3 percent.