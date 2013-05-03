BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for Atomoxetine capsules
* Says receives ANDA approval for Atomoxetine capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 3 The Dow and S&P 500 advanced to all-time closing highs on Friday, with major indexes jumping 1 percent after an unexpectedly strong April jobs report eased concerns about an economic slowdown.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 141.23 points, or 0.95 percent, at 14,972.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.76 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,614.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 38.01 points, or 1.14 percent, at 3,378.63.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 gained 2 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 3 percent.
May 31 Steel Authority of India Ltd quarterly results for the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise). March 2017 March 2016 Loss after Tax 7.71 11.85 Total Income 145.44 129.46 Source text: http://bit.ly/2skm6Qi NOTE: SAIL is a state-owned steel-making company (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry J