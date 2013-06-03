US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as earnings season approaches
April 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors prepared for big banks to kick off the first-quarter earnings season later in the week.
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory activity last month supported views that the Federal Reserve will need to keep economic stimulus in place, while gains in Merck & Co's lifted drug companies.
Intel Corp helped the Nasdaq turn positive in the final hour of trading, rising 3.9 percent to $25.23.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 136.77 points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,252.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.52 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,640.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.45 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,465.37.
April 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors prepared for big banks to kick off the first-quarter earnings season later in the week.
* India to sell 180 bln rupees of bonds on April 13 - cenbank