India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks closed flat on Tuesday as investors continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off its lows on strength in Apple Inc.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.90 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,035.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,404.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,075.06.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc