NEW YORK Oct 4 The S&P 500 extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, putting it on the cusp of a new five-year high if Friday's jobs report shows encouraging signs for the labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 80.75 points, or 0.6 percent, to end unofficially at 13,575.36. The S&P 500 rose 10.41 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 1,461.40. The Nasdaq Composite added 14.23 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,149.46.