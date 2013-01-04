NEW YORK Jan 4 The S&P 500 closed at its highest in five years on Friday after data showed employers kept the pace of hiring steady in December and the services sector expanded at a brisk rate.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.85 points or 0.33 percent, to 13,435.21, according to the latest figures. The S&P 500 gained 7.1 points or 0.49 percent, to 1,466.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.09 points or 0.04 percent, to 3,101.66.

For the week, the S&P added 4.6 percent, the Dow rose 3.8 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 4.8 percent, to post their largest weekly percentage gains in more than a year.