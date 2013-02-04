NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks slid on Monday, giving the S&P 500 its worst day of the year, as renewed worries about the euro zone crisis caused the market to pull back from recent gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially closed down 129.17 points, or 0.92 percent, at 13,880.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 17.43 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,495.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 47.93 points, or 1.51 percent, to 3,131.17.