US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming their recent decline as investors took profits amid speculation the Federal Reserve may reduce its economic stimulus.
While equities did end the day lower, they were well off their lows of the session. At one point, major indexes dropped more than 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 77.56 points, or 0.51 percent, at 15,176.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.15 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,631.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.11 points, or 0.58 percent, at 3,445.26.
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.